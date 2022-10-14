Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a set of state legislative maps that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Rep. Jeff LaRe and Sen. Rob McColley filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday for Ohio’s congressional districts. In a statement, the four lawmakers called the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision “fundamentally flawed.”

The Ohio Redistricting Commission passed with a party-line, Republican-majority vote the map of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts for the next four years in March. However, Ohio’s Supreme Court has struck down the commission’s proposed redistricting maps five times.

“Substantial and compelling evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that the main goal of the individuals who drafted the second revised plan was to favor the Republican Party and disfavor the Democratic Party,” the court wrote in its decision.

Rep. LaRe and Sen. McColley are both members of the redistricting commission.

The map forms 10 Republican-leaning districts and five Democrat-leaning districts, although three of the latter have advantages of less than five percentage points.

The interactive map below shows which district you would live in and its partisan lean. Use the + or – buttons or your fingers to zoom in and out.

Thursday’s filing argues that the U.S. Constitution gives the responsibility of facilitating elections of senators and representatives to the state’s legislature, and that the state’s Supreme Court violated this authority.

“That action deserves to be tested in the U.S. Supreme Court,” the statement reads. “Our appeal today sets that process in motion.”