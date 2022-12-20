DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vandalia Police Chief has confirmed that a woman caught on surveillance footage matches the description of the person of interest in the Amber Alert investigation.

The photos can be seen below.

An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.

The Vandalia Police Chief said the black car parked in the background also matches the vehicle’s description in the Amber Alert.

The employee he spoke with said the woman asked for directions to the airport to pick up a friend from Germany.

The employee also said she pulled in and drove off with her lights off and seemed very disoriented.

It wasn’t until later in the morning when the alert was issued and law enforcement discovered one of the boys at the airport that the Park-N-Go employees reviewed their security tapes.

They said they handed it over to the FBI and law enforcement who told them they did, indeed speak with the suspect.

The employee said he has children of his own, and if the alert had been sent sooner, he would’ve acted right away.

Jackson was also spotted overnight at a gas station in Huber Heights where she reportedly asked an employee for money while driving the stolen 2010 Honda Accord.