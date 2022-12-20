Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Solon City Schools bus driver was arrested on OVI charges after finishing their bus route Tuesday morning.

According to school officials, during a random drug and alcohol test, the driver’s blood alcohol content level was .07, which is above the .04 legal limit for commercial vehicle drivers.

The district then called Solon police and the driver was arrested. A court date will be set next week.

According to school officials, the driver is no longer employed by the district.

In a notice sent to families and staff members, school officials say they expect the driver to lose their bus driving license for a time, but regardless, the driver “will never drive students for the Solon Schools again.”

School officials say the district currently does random testing quarterly, but plans to do it “well above the minimum federal recommendations going forward.”

“Student safety is paramount. Conduct that potentially jeopardizes students’ well-being is unacceptable,” the notice said. “Our entire transportation department will receive additional in-service training on this critical safety issue just after the first of the year. ”