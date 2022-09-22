COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.

The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, and the new low broke a pattern. Before the latest numbers, Ohio saw 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week, 10 times in a row. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 2,077 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Ohio saw fewer people hospitalized with the virus as case numbers also dropped. The 523 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 89 per day) are a noticeable jump from 626 last week and 504 the week prior.

ODH said 92 died from the virus, down slightly from 99 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,131,645 +14,536 Hospitalizations 126,379 +523 Deaths 39,767 +92 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 6,985 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 7,333 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,465,585 +6,985 – % of all Ohioans 63.87% – % of Ohioans 5+ 67.49% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,919,674 +7,333 – % of all Ohioans 59.20% – % of Ohioans 5+ 62.80% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.