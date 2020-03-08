Ohio Board of Elections sending out sanitation kits to combat infectious diseases on Election Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In response to the coronavirus, the Ohio Board of Elections is sending out sanitation kits to precincts.

Ohio’s primary election is next Tuesday, March 17th. 150 polling locations in Mongtomery County will get sanitation kits to protect voters against the coronavirus and other contagious diseases.

The kit includes alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, and cleaning cloths. The CDC and each of the companies that make the voting machines has weighed in on what should go into the kits.