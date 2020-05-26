Ohio BMV locations reopen to long lines, state suggests using online first

(WDTN) – Ohio reopened its BMV locations Tuesday, May 26, but Lt. Governor Jon Husted is encouraging residents to use its website before visiting one of those locations for their needs.

The BMV has even extended the renewal period for anyone with a license that may have expired during the stay-at-home order. Residents who have a license that expired on or after March 9 have 90 days after Ohio’s state of emergency ends December 1.

Several services offered by the BMV are also available on its website. Things involving license plates and registration, fees associated with driver licenses and ID cards and even some businesses can get help online.

At the time of this writing the BMVs “Get In Line Online” service is down. It also appears that Xenia’s BMV has a significant line and 2 NEWS sister stations in Ohio are reporting similar lines in their localities.

Look at the group of people outside the BMV right now waiting for them to open. I’m guessing they’re expecting long wait times. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/kwWnQATipE — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) May 26, 2020