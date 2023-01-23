DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Callery pear tree, native to Asia was introduced to the United States early in the 1900s and was quite a popular tree, with beautiful flowers, and the shade it provides — but now, Ohio has become the first state to ban the tree.

Dan Kenny, Plant Health Division Chief for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said, “They’re crowding out native the normal native plants that would come in. And in doing so, it makes that area less desirable.”

When first introduced, Callery trees could not be pollinated, and spread their seed, but that changed with the introduction of different genetics.

Dr. Don Cipollini, Professor of Biology at Wright State University said, “Different genotypes were also introduced to the industry and got planted. And it turns out that different cultivars could cross with each other successfully.”

With the introduction of new genetics, Callery tree population began to expand.

Cipollini said, “They started to produce viable fruit with seeds in it that birds love to eat, carry away and, you know, dump out their along roadsides and in old fields and in the woods.”

As the tree gets older it is difficult to get rid of it.

Cipollini said, “They have a deep taproot, so they can’t easily be uprooted, and because they have an extensive root system, they’re hard to kill, even with herbicide.”

People who have already planted these trees do not have to dig them up, but it is recommended.