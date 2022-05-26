COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor DeWine has named the first group of Ohio colleges and universities designated as Collegiate Purple Star campuses for their efforts to support students with military backgrounds.

These 33 first-ever Collegiate Purple Star awards advance the work done by Ohio’s school system to create the Purple Star designation for those schools that worked to become military friendly.

Ohio is the first state in the nation to offer these designations.

Local schools receiving the designation include Miami University, Sinclair Community College, Edison State Community College, Wright State University and the University of Dayton.

Colleges and universities in Ohio were offered the opportunity to apply for the Collegiate Purple Star designation. The designations were then determined by a Collegiate Purple Star Advisory Committee appointed by the Chancellor and composed of members from various organizations.

Criteria for being chosen as a Purple Star college or university include having a dedicated military/veteran point of contact and/or office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and servicemembers, surveying student veterans and servicemembers, along with spouses and dependents, about needs and challenges and allowing for the establishment of student-led groups and organizations for veterans and servicemembers.

Those that earn the Collegiate Purple Star designation will receive permission from the advisory committee to utilize a logo or badge signifying the designation.

A second round of applications will be accepted later this year.

More information on the Collegiate Purple Star program is available online at https://www.ohiohighered.org/purple-star.