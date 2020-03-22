Ohio Attorney General remarks on slain Springdale officer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant was killed Saturday evening in a crash that occurred on I-275 at State Route 4.
“The void created by this officer’s sacrifice can never be filled and will never be forgotten,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a press release. “My deepest condolences are with the Springdale community.”
Grant, 33, was an eight-year veteran of the department.
The Springdale Police Department have also requested assistance from the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene unit and special investigations unit.
