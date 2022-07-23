PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– While temperatures are on the rise to the ’90s, officials are once again urging the importance of not leaving your child in the car.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this year nine children lost their lives due to being left in a hot car unattended.

During extremely hot weather, the interior temperature of a car can rise over twenty degrees in an hour.

Corporal Logan Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said it’s not just the car temperature that rises.

“A child’s body temperature will rise three times faster than an adult. And depending on their age, they may not be able to safely release the restraints or roll down the window to get some air into the hot vehicle,” Addair said.

Addair added if you think you see a child in a hot car in danger, call police immediately and report it.