Officials urge everyone to avoid drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As people prepare to ring in the new year, local law enforcement agencies are getting ready to hit the streets to make sure people are not drinking and driving.

“Last year around this time, in the 48 hours surrounding New Year’s Eve, the state had 4 fatality traffic crashes and 3 of those were due to impaired driving,” said Pat Brown, the driving school supervisor for AAA.

Although this year has been different, officials warn drivers to use caution.

“People will be traveling from the bars at different times than they normally do. It won’t be like 2:30 in the morning so people need to expect not only people traveling at 10 o’clock but throughout the day as well. More people are staying home maybe they’ll have something to drink,” Brown said.

According to AAA, in 2019 there were 10,500 alcohol-related crashes and 300 fatalities. That’s a 30 percent increase from the year before. Law enforcement agencies in the Miami Valley said they’ll have extra eyes on the roads Thursday night.

“We want people to be out during the holiday season being safe, being cognizant of people that are out on the roadways with them,” said Trooper Jessica McIntyre, with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We’ll be out there as well as state patrol with extra crews out there to prevent people from driving under the influence. We’d like people to have a safe holiday without any crashes or anything worse than that,” said Lt. James Mullins with Dayton Police Department.

“You want to make plans before you start drinking, not after, because sometimes your judgment not be there. Plan for how you’re going to get home after the partying or celebrations are over,” Brown said.