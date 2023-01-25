DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with ODOT and OSP urged drivers to stay off the roads if they could Wednesday morning.

Businesses, schools and other organizations listened to forecasting ahead of time, either delaying or canceling their operations all together.

The delays and closures cut down on the amount of weather-related crashes, but there were still some issues, including two larger accidents in the Miami Valley.

Sergeant Tyler Ross Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Public Affair tells 2 NEWS, “We only had 25 crashes with one injury crash, so given what we expected and anticipated with this winter storm, with it being more rain. Obviously the road was worse still because they did deteriorate and it was an issue, but it wasn’t as bad as we thought it was going to be.”

Emergency crews aren’t done just yet. More snow is on the way and it’s going to get colder, which is bad for roads that are already wet and slushy, setting up the potential for refreeze overnight.

ODOT says it will keep working to clear the roads but acknowledges there’s not much crews can do to pre-treat roads as long as the rain sticks around.

“We will be monitoring the roadways throughout the day into the overnight hours to try to prevent that refreeze from occurring. Our cruise will be out putting more material down today as the weather allows,” ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning said.

“Obviously if it’s raining, we can’t put a lot of material down, because that would just get washed off the roadway, but it will be keeping our eye on the payment, temperatures and pavement sensors that we have across the state,” Bruning said.

ODOT and OSP are still asking that people still stay off the roads if they can. If you do have to drive, give yourself extra time and slow down.