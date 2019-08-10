Officials: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his New York City jail cell where he was being held on sex trafficking charges according to NBC News.

Sources say he was found at 7:30 a.m.

NBC News is citing three officials familiar with the matter.

Epstein was arrested back on July 6 on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

Back on July 24, Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was reportedly found semi-conscious with marks on his neck.

