Officials encourage Beavercreek businesses to visit recovery center

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Federal and local officials say it’s not too late for businesses in Beavercreek to apply for assistance following the Memorial Day tornadoes.

So far, the U.S. Small Business Administration has received ten applications for loans from Greene County, even though at least 75 businesses were damaged in Beavercreek alone, according to officials.

Some businesses that were not hit by the tornado have still faced economic losses, according to the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses that were not damaged in the tornado may still apply for a federal low-interest loan, said Julie Garrett of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Six weeks after the tornado, several people who work along North Fairfield Road told 2 NEWS there has been progress in the area, but it’s slow.

While a few businesses remain closed, some others have put out signs to remind people they’re open for business.

“It definitely slowed up, especially when we opened back up,” said Josh Antrim, an assistant manager for City Barbeque in Beavercreek. “It took a lot of people quite a while to realize this whole area was cleaned up.”

In the first week after the tornado, the business lost about $20,000, Antrim said.

“It’s picking back up,” he said. “We still get calls to see if we’re even open yet. So a lot of people are still unsure about the area.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is keeping its Business Recovery Center open in Beavercreek to help businesses, renters and homeowners apply for loans.

So far, the SBA has received eight applications for physical damage loans and two applications for economic injury, or working capital, loans from Greene County, Garrett said.

“We really don’t compare disasters,” Garrett said. “They’re really different depending on the type of disaster, the population.”

“What we want businesses to do is even if you’re going to end up not using it, at least come in and have the discussion with them and see if that need is there for you,” said Amanda Byers, president and CEO of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, which is offering grants to affected businesses.

For now, some people who work in the area told 2 NEWS they’re feeling optimistic about the ongoing recovery.

“Beavercreek’s a great town,” said Tanner Rowe, a shift manager for Flyby BBQ. “So I think every day, we get more and more unique businesses to the area.”

Applications for physical damage loans have a deadline of August 19, Garrett said. You can apply for a working capital loan until March 18, 2020, she added.

Loans of up to $2 million can be provided to businesses, Garrett said. Applicants are not required to accept the loan they are granted, she added.

The U.S. Small Business Administration plans to keep its Beavercreek Business Recovery Center open as long as it’s needed in the community, Garrett said.

The Business Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, 3210 Beaver Vu Drive.

Applications can also be filed online.

