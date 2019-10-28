Officers Issue Call for Help After Responding to Reports of Gunshots

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police officers issued and then quickly cancelled a department-wide call for help after responding to reports of gunshots.

The gunshots were reported in the 100 block of Victor Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reports a man with dreadlocks fired the shots. Upon arriving, 2 NEWS crews saw a person in handcuffs put into a police cruiser.

No injuries are confirmed at this time.

