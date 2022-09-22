RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The procession route that will take place in Richmond following Officer Seara Burton’s funeral on September 26 has been announced.

The procession route from Richmond High School (Tiernan Center), 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:

• Richmond High School to Southwest G Street

• East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street

• North (Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40)

• West (Left) onto North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street

• West (Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street

• South (Left) on Southwest 5th Street to US 40

• West (Right) on US 40 to Illinois Street

• North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street

• West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, located at 50 North 5th Street, Richmond, Indiana for the final 10-42 call. The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at 1st Street and West Main Street in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department released a statement saying that they are expecting a high volume of law enforcement and civilian guests from around the country.

For more information, visit richmondindiana.gov, or find the city of Richmond on social media to see the parking and shuttle bus maps.

Additional parking and free shuttle services will allow everyone an opportunity to pay respects to the fallen hero and her family, the department said.