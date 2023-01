CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer was injured early Wednesday afternoon following a crash, police confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The incident took place at East 156th Street and Damon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. when an undercover vehicle was “intentionally struck,” police said.

A Kia was involved in the incident, but police said they did now know if it was stolen.

The officer was taken to the hospital, police confirmed, and there is no update on their condition.