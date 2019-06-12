Officer gets back pay after suspension for tasing 11-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati police officer who was suspended for using a taser on an 11-year-old girl will get back pay.

Officer Kevin Brown was cleared of accusations he used excessive force.

Brown deployed a taser on an 11-year-old caught stealing from Kroger in August 2018. He didn’t warn her before using the taser on her and didn’t turn on his body camera on until after she’d been detained.

The girl was hospitalized.

Brown was suspended for seven days.

Cincinnati Police determined Brown followed department guidelines, which allows the use of a taser on anyone between the ages of seven and 70.

An internal review also found that the girl had been carrying a little more than $50 in stolen items like candy, beef jerky and baby clothes.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.