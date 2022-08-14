CLEARKCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A Clearcreek police officer who was shot in the line of duty is facing more setbacks.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the 5900 block of North State Route 48 on Tuesday, July 12, police said.

During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.

Ney was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, but was later listed as stable.

Now, his wife Lisa Ney says he has air in his brain from a bullet hole between and skull and brain.

She said he’s also dealing with brain bleeds, clotting and a buildup on spinal fluid.

Officer Ney is in stable but critical condition and will be in the neural intensive care unit for the foreseeable future.

Ney was recently admitted back into the ICU after being released about two weeks ago.

Police and businesses in the Miami Valley organized ways for people to provide donations for Officer Ney. Learn more here.