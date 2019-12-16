ODOT works to keep morning commute clear

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow arrived Sunday night and continued to fall into the early hours of Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation has been out in full force throughout the night working to clear the roads.

ODOT said more than 400 crews have been out working to keep the roads clear. ODOT says they have more than 1,500 plow trucks available to use across Ohio if needed and their goal is to have all of their primary routes back up to regular speed within two hours of the end of a storm.

Officials with AAA say they’ll have extra crews on hand to help any drivers who need help. AAA Fleet Supervisor Joseph Cusick said, “I have a lot of people that’ll either, one, slide off the roads, or, two, they are going to have battery issues with the cold weather that’s coming down.”

ODOT officials say you should give their crews plenty of space to work. Last winter snow plows were hit nearly 60 times.

