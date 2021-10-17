GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, October 17, the exit ramp from I-675 north to Colonel Glenn Highway will be closed for paving, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 10 pm Sunday and continuing through 5 am Monday, motorists may need to detour following the North Fairfield Road interchange, the department said.

According to ODTO, this ramp closure and paving work is part of the Interstate 675 rehabilitation project in Greene County.

ODOT asks that motorists take extra caution when driving through the work zone while crews pave in front of or on the ramp.