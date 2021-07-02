ODOT encouraging safe driving this holiday weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With over a 1 million Ohioans estimated to hit the roads for the holiday weekend, the Ohio Department of Transportation is asking that people use extra caution while on the roads.

Nationally, it’s estimated almost 48 million people will be driving, and that 91% of travelers will opt for automobile, over planes, trains or other forms.

“We are at a point now where we’re gonna see traffic volumes back to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Mandi Dillon, ODOT’s public information officer.

It’s the spikes in traffic this weekend that are making drivers like Storm Smith extra cautious. “I’m not the biggest fan of driving to begin with. I’m not exactly looking forward to it but I just hope people make good choices and we’ll hope for the best.”

For Cathy Henry, the Fourth of July weekend will be spent by the pool. However, Henry said she’s concerned drivers will take to the roads under the influence. “The alcohol consumption, and drugs I’m sure. I just like to be more cautious.”

Dillon also encourages drivers to avoid being on their phones while driving, or let anything else keep them away from focusing on the road. “Be sure you’re putting down distractions and that you are focusing on the road ahead of you.”