OHIO (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is holding special deer hunts at nine state nature preserves that have native plant communities that are threatened by high deer populations.

To participate in the hunts, hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each preserve. Hunters will then be able to buy a $5 ticket to be entered into the preserve’s special hunt drawing.

The mandatory meetings for the deer hunts will be held at different state preserves from Aug.19 through Sept. 9.

Winners of the drawing will be asked to stay for a pre-hunt orientation, according to the release.

Other hunt requirements include:

Hunters need a valid 2023-2024 hunting license to purchase tickets.

Names will be randomly drawn. Those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. For archery hunts, there will be an orientation immediately following the drawing.

Hunters will be allowed to hunt with a partner, who is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to buy separate lottery tickets for each event.

According to the release, some of the hunts will be “antlerless deer only.”

The 2023 hunt locations and meeting dates include:

Lake Katharine (Jackson County) Gun and Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.

Location: Preserve Office, 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, OH 45640

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Josh Deemer at 740-285-5971 or Joshwa.Deemer@dnr.ohio.gov

Caesar Creek (Warren County) Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve Parking Lot, 4080 Corwin Rd., Oregonia, OH 45054

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at (937) 418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov

Goll Woods (Fulton County) Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve Office, 26093 County Road F, Archbold, Ohio 43502

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at (419) 445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

Lawrence Woods (Hardin County) Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve parking area, 13278 County Road 190, Kenton, Ohio 43226

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at (419) 445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

Gallagher Fen (Clark County) Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve parking area, 4709 Old Columbus Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at (937) 537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov

Hueston Woods (Butler and Preble County) Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m.

Meeting Location: State Park Conference Center, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, Ohio 45003

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at (937) 418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov

Davey Woods (Champaign County) Archery

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 p.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve parking area, 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris, Ohio 43072

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at (937) 537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov

Boch Hollow (Hocking County) Gun

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30 p.m.

Meeting Location: 7211 Bremen Rd., Logan, Ohio 43138

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at (740) 380-8919 or levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov.

Stages Pond (Pickaway County) Gun

Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve office, 4792 Hagerty Rd. Ashville, Ohio 43103

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at (740) 380-8919 or levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov

