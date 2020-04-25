ODH offers lead abatement credit to Ohio property owners

Magnets hanging in the response area of the Central Ohio Poison Center in Columbus, Ohio, display the center’s toll free number Tuesday, July 13, 2004, in the basement of Children’s Hospital. The state’s poison control network will lose one-sixth of its annual income if it can’t replace a seemingly small state budget cut, doctors and federal officials said. The Ohio Department of Health cut its entire $388,000 aid to the three poison control centers with the budget that began July 1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is offering a lead abatement tax credit for Ohio property owners who’s homes have been the cause of qualifying lead abatement cots.

This program provides a state income tax credit which is capped at $10,000.00 per person.

Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County posted a reminder to residents of the county on its Facebook page.

Visit ODHs lead abatement tax credit program website for more information about what qualifies and how to proceed.

Once it receives a completed application, ODH will review the application and issue a tax credit certificate to the eligible applicants.

For more information call department at (614) 466-1450 or email leadtaxcredit@odh.ohio.gov.