ODH offers lead abatement credit to Ohio property owners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is offering a lead abatement tax credit for Ohio property owners who’s homes have been the cause of qualifying lead abatement cots.
This program provides a state income tax credit which is capped at $10,000.00 per person.
Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County posted a reminder to residents of the county on its Facebook page.
Visit ODHs lead abatement tax credit program website for more information about what qualifies and how to proceed.
Once it receives a completed application, ODH will review the application and issue a tax credit certificate to the eligible applicants.
For more information call department at (614) 466-1450 or email leadtaxcredit@odh.ohio.gov.
