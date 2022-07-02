ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Brand new, ADA accessible playground equipment has been added to Oberer Field Park thanks to a $34,000 grant.

The City of Englewood received $34,000 in grant money from the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to help fund this project, according to a release.

The new playground equipment is geared towards children 2-12 years old and is ADA compliant.

The playground features a nature themed atmosphere with swing sets that look like trees, a teeter-totter that resembles a dragonfly and a balance beam that appears to be a log.

All of the new equipment is made from recycled materials. The park is open daily during daylight hours.