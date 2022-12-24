Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(NewsNation) – Former President Barack Obama’s favorites for 2022 are in.

President Obama on Friday took to Instagram to post his preferred books, movies and music of 2022 with his followers, remarking that he “always look[s] forward” to this annual tradition.

First up was his list of preferred books. At the top, perhaps no surprise, was his wife’s latest.

“I’m a bit biased on this one,” he admitted.

His full list of books is below:

– “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama

– “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel

– “Trust” by Hernan Diaz

– “The Revolutionary Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff

– “The Furrows: A Novel” by Namwali Serpell

– “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Perry

– “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan

– “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

– “Ducks Two Years in the Oil Sands” by Kate Beaton

– “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong

– “Liberation Day” by George Saunders

– “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan

– “Afterlives” by Abdulrazak Gurnah

– “Let me know which books I should check out in 2023,” he added.

Obama also listed his top movies of 2022, which included art-house films, foreign movies and a documentary produced by his own production company, among others.

-“The Fabelmans”

– “Decision to Leave”

– “The Woman King”

– “Aftersun”

– “Emily the Criminal”

– “Petite Maman”

– “Descendant” (Obama admitted he is also “biased” toward this pick, because it was produced by Higher Ground, a production company founded by he and Michelle Obama)

– “Happening”

– “Till”

– “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

– “Top Gun: Maverick”

– “The Good Boss”

– “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”

– “A Hero”

– “Hit the Road”

– “Tar”

– “After Yang”

Last up, the former president shared his list of favorite songs:

– “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

– “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

– “POF” by Ari Lennox

– “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

– “Last Last” by Burna Boy

– “American Teenager” by Ethel Cain

– “Communion in my Cup” by Tank and The Bangas ft. The Ton3s

– “Pull Up,” by Koffee

– “Saoko” by Rosalía

– “Rush” by Ayra Starr

– “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé

– “Life Is Good” by SiR ft. Scribz Riley

– “That’s Where I Am” by Maggie Rogers

– “Dodinin” by Leyla McCalla

– “Sunshine” by Steve Lacy ft. Fousheé”Calm Down” by Rema

– “Problem With It” by Plains

– “Feelings 4 You” by Xavier Omär

– “Belize” by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. MF DOOM

– “Tamagotchi” by Omar Apollo

– “Home Maker” by Sudan Archives

– “Where I Go” by NxWorries (Anderson.Paak & Knoxwledge ft. H.E.R.)

– “Shirt” by SZA

– “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

– “‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan

“Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” he captioned the last post.