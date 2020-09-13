Oakwood woman killed in Tennessee car crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WDTN) – An Oakwood woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Tennessee. 

The crash happened in Rutherford County, near Nashville, on I-840 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Tennessee Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Kathleen Woodie from Oakwood was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed head-on with another car. 

Woodie and the driver of the other car were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS