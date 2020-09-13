Oakwood woman killed in Tennessee car crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WDTN) – An Oakwood woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Tennessee.
The crash happened in Rutherford County, near Nashville, on I-840 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Tennessee Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Kathleen Woodie from Oakwood was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed head-on with another car.
Woodie and the driver of the other car were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.