Oakwood woman killed in Tennessee car crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WDTN) – An Oakwood woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Tennessee.

The crash happened in Rutherford County, near Nashville, on I-840 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Tennessee Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Kathleen Woodie from Oakwood was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed head-on with another car.

Woodie and the driver of the other car were both pronounced dead at the scene.