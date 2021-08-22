Oakwood Ice Cream Social holds drive-thru free ice cream

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Oakwood Ice Cream Social is happening today. The event this year is a drive-thru for people to get their free ice cream, due to covid-19 case spikes.

People have a chance to drive up to the Oakwood Community Center and get their choice of multiple different flavors of ice cream and sherbet.

Entry to the event is on Schantz Avenue at Thruston Boulevard. City Council and other city workers are there to greet people getting ice cream and direct them to the lines.

“Even though the City was unable to have the typical annual ice cream social at Shafor Park, this will be our way of celebrating the beginning of school and welcoming the fall season,” said Leisure Services Director Carol Collins.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30pm. For extra information contact Carol Collins, Leisure Services Director (937) 298-0775 collins@oakwood.oh.us.

