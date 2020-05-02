Oakwood community honors high school class of 2020 with signs for every student

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood parents and students spent Saturday morning making sure the high school class of 2020 is getting the recognition it deserves.

Hundreds of yard signs were created using the students’ senior photos. Volunteers lined Shafor Boulevard with a sign of every student, then planted another in each student’s yard.

Some of the seniors who worked on the project say it was a fun way to honor the class of 2020.

Lily Eifert is a graduating senior. She says, “I think we’re really lucky to have like that small community and a school that’s willing to do everything possible to get us what we want.”

Grace Almoney is also graduating. She says, “I want to say thank you so much because it’s one thing to miss your senior year but to not have any recognition that you’re missing all these opportunities, that’s not fun.”