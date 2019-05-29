NWS: Preliminary storm tracks from tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Preliminary storm tracking map from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.
Our survey team plan for today, May 28:
Team #1 in Montgomery County (near Brookville to north Dayton)
Team #2 in Greene County (Beavercreek to north of Xenia)
Team #3 in Pickaway/Hocking Counties (south of Circleville, south of Tarlton)
Team #4 in Mercer County (Celina)— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019
Our survey team plan for today, May 28:— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019
Team #1 in Montgomery County (near Brookville to north Dayton)
Team #2 in Greene County (Beavercreek to north of Xenia)
Team #3 in Pickaway/Hocking Counties (south of Circleville, south of Tarlton)
Team #4 in Mercer County (Celina)