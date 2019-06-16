NWS confirms tornado touched down in Richmond

The Richmond Mall experienced heavy damage after a tornado touched down.

RICHMOND, IND. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down across Indiana Saturday.

One of those tornadoes hit Richmond.

After surveying the damage at the Richmond Mall in Wayne County, the NWS confirmed a tornado did touch down.

The mall saw heavy damage to it’s exterior, including it’s air conditioning system, due to the storm.

Survey teams confirmed other tornadoes in Fayette County and Union County.

More information will be released at a later time after a final assessment is completed.