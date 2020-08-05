Nutter Center hosting pop-up testing site Wednesday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health officials announced a COVID-19 pop-up testing site for Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Nutter Center.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone attending is asked to enter the site from Colonel Glenn Highway.
Public Health invites adults and children to get tested, regardless of whether they live in the county. This free walk-up testing site will not require an appointment or a doctor’s recommendation, but it does require a mask.
Organizers ask people to show up no earlier than 9 a.m. and to fill out a form online prior to arriving.
