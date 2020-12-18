Nursing homes preparing for vaccine rollout

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — In the Miami Valley, the vaccine is expected to roll out in nursing homes as early as next week. After months of isolation and abnormal visits, the news comes with a glimmer of hope at Oaks of West Kettering.

“We’re excited. It’s a sense of real joy that is happening at this time of the year and we know our residents are going to be able to get back to visiting their loved ones, people they count on for support, and their friends,” said Lisa Stockdale, Senior VP of Capital Health Care Network.

Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health officials said the vaccine means relief for at-risk seniors that have struggled during the pandemic.

“Because of the way nursing homes are set up with a lot of people living in close proximity, and you have workers moving from room to room. That is an area where there is a great risk to the population so getting them vaccinated is a great first step to protecting everybody at those locations,” said Dan Suffoletto, the public health supervisor.

Stockdale said it also means getting back to normal. “It means we can visit one another without being fearful that we’re going to die from this virus. It means the loss will stop because not only have our residents not been able to visit loved ones but they’ve lost friends to this virus,” she said.

In Fairborn, like so many, it means the end is in sight.

“After a few months of people getting vaccinated and it getting out into the community, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Greg Nijak, the executive director of Wright Rehab and Nursing. “Every resident I’ve talked to has been 100 percent behind this and it will start us on the path to normal.”