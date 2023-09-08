DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We still have a couple weeks left before Fall arrives (Sept. 23, 2:49 a.m. ET), but Mother Nature is not waiting and will bring us a fall feel for the weekend. High pressure, now over Lake Superior, will slide southward and bring lots of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday along with comfortable temperatures – in the upper 70s- and low humidity.

In the meantime, some lingering upper-level energy will bring a few spotty showers Friday evening, but any rain should taper off after sunset.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening shower, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 77

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Low 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and continued very comfortable. High 78

The new work week will start off with slightly warmer temperatures around 80° under partly cloudy skies. Our next weather maker will arrive Monday night into Tuesday when rain showers are likely. A few showers could linger into the day on Wednesday as well.