Northwest Columbus neighborhood evacuated due to hazmat situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation in northwest Columbus, near Dublin.

It’s happening on Chippenhook Ct., near Riverside Drive.

Hazmat crews are being called to investigate an unconfirmed report of hazardous material. Firefighters say 40 homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

According to firefighters, a man called and reported that he received ‘RF burns’ while building some sort of ‘quantum physics generator’ in a garage. Firefighters say that based on interviewing the man, they don’t believe he intended to harm anyone.

Paramedics have evaluated the man and found no visible evidence of injuries.

Firefighters are taking readings in the area to make sure everything is safe. Battalion Chief Steve Martin says they are taking a methodical approach in order to keep everyone safe.

Video from the scene shows a massive fire department response, including the bomb squad.