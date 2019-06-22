Northridge Church of Christ hosts food distribution

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northridge Church of Christ is helping storm victims by turning their location into a food distribution site.

They gave out items including food and water, yard supplies for cleanup, clothing, personal care kits and baby diapers at their location on Needmore Rd.

“Right now, I’ve got two rooms full of diapers and a lot of food we’re trying to distribute,” Steve Liles of the Church of Christ Disaster Response Team. “You can only take care of that for so long. You want to get that out as soon as possible so it doesn’t spoil.”

The church distributes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.