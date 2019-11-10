Northridge Baptist Church honors veterans, including 100-year-old WWII veteran

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is honoring local veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

At Northridge Baptist Church, the congregation held a special recognition ceremony for veterans. The guest of honor was veteran Johnny McCloud.

In addition to honoring his service, the ceremony also celebrated his 100th birthday, which is coming up on November 24th.

Tim parker, the music director at Northridge, says, “We try to honor our veterans every year, but this year was extra special given Johnny’s 100th birthday and his service. We didn’t just want to let it pass by. Johnny has no children, his wife passed away years ago. So we wanted to take over that roll and make sure he knows how special he is.”

About 30 to 40 veterans were present. All were called up front to be recognized for their service.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.