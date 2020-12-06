No one home as fire crews knock down early-morning house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire started in a house on Leland Avenue near Westwood Elementary School.
The fire started around 12:30 Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says a neighbor saw the fire and called it in.
The people who live in the one-story home were out of town at the time. Crews got the fire under control in about half an hour. No one was hurt.
