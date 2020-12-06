No one home as fire crews knock down early-morning house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire started in a house on Leland Avenue near Westwood Elementary School. 

The fire started around 12:30 Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says a neighbor saw the fire and called it in. 

The people who live in the one-story home were out of town at the time. Crews got the fire under control in about half an hour. No one was hurt. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS