CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) said no damages were reported after a small earthquake happened near the Ohio and West Virginia border.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the region on Friday around 4:54 p.m.

The epicenter’s location was documented at coordinates 38.903N, 82.040W, which is near the area of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

The USGS said the 0.1-kilometer-deep tremors were also detected in the following areas:

Cheshire, Ohio

Athens, Ohio

Teays Valley, West Virginia

Parkersburg, West Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia

13 News also contacted Gallia County 911 in Ohio, and dispatchers said there were no reports of any residents feeling tremors or experiencing damages due to an earthquake.

The WVDEP said although there are no claimed damages, citizens can call to report any environmental issues, regardless of cause, to the statewide spill hotline at 1-800-642-3074.

