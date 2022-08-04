SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A homeowner who fatally shot a Sidney man trying to breaking into his home will not be charged.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the man for the incident on Sunday, July 31 that led to the death of 22-year-old James Rayl.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of North Kuther Road at approximately 11 a.m.

Rayl started beating on the door of the home where his ex-girlfriend lives, and the homeowner told him to leave and that he had a gun, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Rayl then shouldered the door several times, eventually breaking the door open and started to enter the home. Once Rayl entered, the homeowner fired three rounds. Rayl staggered back to the front of the garage where he fell.

Rayl died at the scene. The identity of the man who shot Rayl has not been released.