Nine weather records broken in 30 hours

Record after record has been smashed during the week of Nov. 11, 2019.

Dayton is part of an early-season arctic blast across the eastern United States. The last time temperatures were this cold happened in 1911.

Thanks to the Weather Prediction Center a comparison can be made between the two years.

Started noticing a lot of the now former record lows for Nov 12 were from the year 1911. Yeah, we had weather maps back then. And they're pretty cool. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/VUNZ0uxhh5 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) November 13, 2019

The arctic blast started with a cold front on Veterans Day. As temperatures dropped rain turned to snow.

By midnight 2.3 inches of snow fell at the Dayton International Airport. The first record for the week was broken. The previous record was 2.0 inches in 1894.

At 2:26 a.m. Tuesday morning, the air temperature was 26 degrees and the record max minimum was set. The previous record on Nov. 12 was 30 degrees in 1920.

This is the earliest 26 degree day in November. The previous record was Nov. 13, 1911, bringing the record total up to three.

Cold air continued to funnel into the Miami Valley from the north and temperatures continue to drop.

By 11:59 p.m. the temperature was 11 degrees. The previous record low was 15 degrees set in 1911. This is the fourth record for the week.

The record high and low was set on Nov. 12. This means the avg temperature of 18.5 degrees set another lowest record and brings the total up to five.

Four more records were broken at 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 13. In 17 hours and 7 minutes, nine records were broken in the Miami Valley.

The temperature at the airport read 5 degrees, smashing the old record of 13 degrees set in 1986 and 1911.

Nov. 13 is now the earliest date the Miami Valley has seen a low of 5 degrees in the fall. The past record was Nov. 24, 1950.

It is also the earliest date the Miami Valley has felt the single digits. The past record was Nov. 17, 1959 when it was 9 degrees.

You might remember the high was 94 degrees on Oct. 2. In exactly six weeks the temperature range was 89 degrees. This is the quickest drop in temperatures during the fall, making up the ninth record in 29 hours and 7 minutes.

Additionally, this is only the seventh November on record with single-digit lows. Only five Novembers recorded lows colder than yesterday, 1976, 1958, 1950, 1930, 1929.