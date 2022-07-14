High pressure builds in tonight bringing clear skies and pleasant temperatures. It will be warm on Friday, but humidity levels will remain on the low side.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny afternoon and warm. High 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm. Low 66

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and more humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 87

Rain chances rise as we get to the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time. There will be a better chance of rain on Sunday. Heat and humidity build in again early next week.