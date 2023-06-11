DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An area of low pressure will drag a cold front across the Miami Valley Sunday evening. As it does, it’ll produce numerous showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong wind gust is possible with one of these storms.

We’ll get a bit of a break on Monday with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine, but it will be unseasonably cool with temperatures struggling to reach 70°.

The rain threat returns on Tuesday, which is a good thing given the “moderate drought” designation that covers the southern half of the Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms tapering off by midnight. Continued cloudy and a little cooler overnight. Low 56

MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, then increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Unseasonably cool. High 70

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, most numerous during the afternoon. Continued unseasonably cool. High 66

Dry weather returns on Wednesday, but a slight chance of scattered showers and storms returns on Thursday when it will be warmer with highs back in the lower 80s. It’ll be dry once again Friday before yet another rain threat returns for the weekend.