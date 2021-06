DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday.

Regional dispatch says the fire started just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Norman Avenue.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, the home was recently purchased and was being remodeled. The back of the home sustained heavy damage, but it’s not clear right now if the home is a total loss.

Aa neighbor called in the fire. No one was living in the home at the time. No one was injured.