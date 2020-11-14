Newest Oregon District mural is completed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District’s newest mural is now complete.

Artist Dave Scott says the Oregon District approached him, giving him freedom to choose the design. He was helped by two other artists to create two lions running toward a gem. The artists faced some challenges due to the bridge’s water damage.

But Scott says he hopes the mural inspires others. “I want them to be reminded of the spirit of Dayton. There are things that happened in the Oregon that I don’t want to speak on for this, become the face of this, because it doesn’t need to be. It’s one event of a whole lifetime. I want people to remember the spirit of Dayton and get inspired in any way they can.”

Scott says this is the second mural he has painted.