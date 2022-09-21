WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday, State attorney General Letitia James announced that New York is suing former President Donald Trump. The civil suit also includes three of Trump’s adult children and the organization they operate.

“For violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family, his company,” James said.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps were involved in large-scale fraud, often by over-valuing assets like buildings and golf courses to deceive banks.

“To lend money to the Trump organization a more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the country,” James said

James says the three-year-long investigation also found the former President and his family violated several state laws.

“Including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud,” James said.

The attorney general is seeking a 250 million dollar judgment, and restrictions on future business the family can conduct in the state.

In response, Donald Trump called the attorney general a “failed” official “whose lack of talent in the fight against crime” is driving people and businesses out of the state.

And Donald Trump Jr. said, “Letitia James doesn’t care about the law. She’s a dem activist, who only cares about politics.”

Trump’s legal team added they “look forward to defending” their client from claims they call “meritless”.