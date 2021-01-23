New Whiskey distilled and sold in Dayton

Today for the first time since the prohibition, a new whiskey was distilled and sold in Dayton.

“Belle of Dayton” started selling the new whiskey this morning. People lined up around the block to get their first bottles of the locally-made rye whiskey. The LaSelle brothers have been aging 53 gallon barrels of whiskey for 3 to 6 years now. They say they are so excited to finally see their vision come to light.

Mike LaSelle, Co-Owner of Belle of Dayton: “This is a dream of ours this is literally something we have been waiting on since 2008, you don’t open a distillery not wanting to release whiskey. I mean, this is your dream, this is our dream”

Today Belle of Dayton sold more than 700 bottles and only have about 20 left in stock.