New studies show Moderna and Pfizer might not need booster shots

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While we continue learning more about COVID-19, we’re also learning more about the vaccines created to defeat the virus. Now, recent studies show Pfizer and Moderna, both mRNA vaccines, might not require booster shoots like originally thought.

The study took a look at people monthly who received either Pfizer or Moderna a year ago. “Those folks are holding steady with a very strong immune response out past a year. So probably no need on the MRNA booster vaccines which is wonderful,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

Dr. Allen also hopeful that people who were on the fence about the vaccine because of reasons like getting a booster or who don’t like needles will rethink getting vaccinated. “They were kinda hesitant. This tells you it’s maybe more similar to a tetanus shot or possibly an MMR shot where you get it every five years or once in your life maybe,” said Dr. Allen.

The recent study didn’t take a look at J&J’s single dose, but medical experts believe it to be less durable in the long term.

