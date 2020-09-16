New “stem-mania” library program brings science lab to your kitchen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Learning in 2020 looks a lot different as many parents adjust to working from home while assisting in online learning. Today, the Dayton Metro Library launched a new program making science fun and engaging for the entire family.

The program called STEM-Mania features science guy, Kevin Cornell also known as “Mister C” who will live-stream science-based activities and experiments that kids can do at home. Geared toward grades 3 – 5, it’s educational and fun for all ages.

“The idea is that there’s science in everyday life and if we can get kids and families excited about it let’s do that,” Cornell said.

Mister C’s STEM-Mania airs new live-streamed episodes 10-10:30 am on DML’s Facebook Page with the following topic schedule:

September 16: Magnetism

September 23: Surface Tension

September 30: Flight

October 7: Electricity

October 14: Simple Machines

October 21: Kitchen Chemistry

“I just feel like if you put out good energy and get them excited the rest will take of itself. I’m a firm believer in that and this might be the new normal temporarily but we might as well make it work,” said Cornell.

Most of the experiments can be completed with common materials found around the house. Bennett says two episodes will have supply kits available to borrow from the library the week of the show.

“The library recognizes that parents and students and educators are facing some challenges that they’ve never faced before this fall as learning looks different,” said Claudine Bennett, external relations manager for Dayton Metro Library.