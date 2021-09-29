MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower is getting a new coat of point before its 50th-anniversary celebration next year, continuing a tradition for a family of painters.

According to a release by Baynum Painting, this is the third time this Baynum crew has painted the tower at Kings Island, after having painted it in 1988 and 2006. The crew is lead by the Hopkins family, which has had three generations of specialty painters.

One of Baynum Painting’s first projects was painting The Beast at Kings Island, which helped the painting company make its mark in the international amusement park industry. Since then, the release said, Baynum Painting has finished more than 300 roller coaster painting projects for hundreds of amusement parks around the world.

Baynum Painting says the project will be finished in mid-October, but guests can see the latest progress on the Eiffel Tower when the park opens Friday, October 1 for Halloween Haunt.